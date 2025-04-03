West Bengal Schools Start Summer Vacation Early Due to Heat

In a proactive move to address rising temperatures, the West Bengal Education Department has decided to advance the commencement of summer vacations for state-run schools to April 30. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee made the announcement during a press briefing at the state secretariat, Nabanna, highlighting the urgency of the decision.

Traditionally, summer vacations in West Bengal schools begin in the second week of May. However, with the mercury climbing to 34.4 degrees Celsius and expected to rise further, the department saw fit to adapt to the climate conditions by adjusting the schedule without any forecast of imminent relief.

The shift in vacation timing is seen as a precautionary measure to ensure the well-being of students in both primary and secondary education levels amidst the ongoing heatwave. The Education Department is set to issue an official notice soon.

