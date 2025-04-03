Left Menu

West Bengal Schools Start Summer Vacation Early Due to Heat

In response to increasing temperatures, West Bengal's Education Department will start summer vacation in state-run schools on April 30, ahead of the usual schedule. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced this change as the region experiences rising mercury levels without any forecast of rain or Nor'wester.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 03-04-2025 16:32 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 16:32 IST
In a proactive move to address rising temperatures, the West Bengal Education Department has decided to advance the commencement of summer vacations for state-run schools to April 30. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee made the announcement during a press briefing at the state secretariat, Nabanna, highlighting the urgency of the decision.

Traditionally, summer vacations in West Bengal schools begin in the second week of May. However, with the mercury climbing to 34.4 degrees Celsius and expected to rise further, the department saw fit to adapt to the climate conditions by adjusting the schedule without any forecast of imminent relief.

The shift in vacation timing is seen as a precautionary measure to ensure the well-being of students in both primary and secondary education levels amidst the ongoing heatwave. The Education Department is set to issue an official notice soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

