Bullying Horror: Assault Shocks Odisha School

A shocking case of student assault has come to light at Basipitha SSD High School in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district. A Class 6 student was reportedly attacked by senior students, causing outrage and police action.

The incident occurred in February, but it surfaced following a complaint lodged by the victim's father, Manoranjan Behera. He reported that his son was injured by seniors who attacked him with an iron rod and cut his hand, after he witnessed them consuming alcohol.

Behera stated his son was threatened with death if he disclosed the incident. Although the school initially warned the perpetrators, police have now registered a case against the involved Class 9 students.

(With inputs from agencies.)