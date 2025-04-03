Delhi's Expanding 'Aarambh Pustakalaya': A New Era for Student Study Spaces

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is set to open additional 'Aarambh Pustakalaya' libraries in areas like Dwarka and Rohini, aiming to support students studying for competitive exams. Originally launched in January, the initiative follows a tragic incident, prompting the establishment of open libraries for young learners.

With existing facilities receiving an enthusiastic response, all available seating remains fully booked, demonstrating the high demand among students in key coaching hubs. The presence of an on-site café adds a layer of convenience, encouraging prolonged study sessions.

In response to the overwhelming demand, plans are underway to expand library capacity in other student-dense areas. These libraries will feature comprehensive amenities, including air conditioning, locker facilities, and diverse reading materials, aiming to create an optimal study environment.

