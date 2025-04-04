NSO Hosts Workshop on Comprehensive Modular Survey for Education in Jaipur

The National Statistics Office (NSO), under the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, Government of India, successfully organized the All India Workshop of Trainers (AIWOT) for the Comprehensive Modular Survey (CMS) on Education, marking an important event for the NSS 80th Round. The workshop took place on April 3, 2025, at the Marriott Hotel in Jaipur, Rajasthan, bringing together a wide array of experts, officials, and field staff to ensure the effective rollout of the education survey across the nation.

The inaugural session of the workshop was graced by Dr. Saurabh Garg, Secretary of the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation. In his address, Dr. Garg emphasized the vital importance of conducting regular, high-quality surveys as a means of collecting evidence-based data crucial for informed policymaking. He highlighted that the CMS on Education is an essential tool for gathering accurate and timely data on key education-related indicators. He underscored the significance of this data in shaping effective educational policies and addressing the challenges facing the education system in India.

Dr. Garg urged the workshop participants, comprising field functionaries from all regional and sub-regional offices of the Field Operations Division (FOD) and representatives from various organizations, to adhere to the highest standards in data collection and processing. He stressed the need for proactive collaboration with state authorities to ensure smooth survey execution and timely resolution of any operational issues. Additionally, Dr. Garg encouraged participants to maintain rigorous data integrity throughout the process.

The workshop also featured key officials including Ms. Geeta Singh Rathore, Director General of the NSS, along with Additional Director Generals and Deputy Director Generals from various divisions of the NSS. Field functionaries from several regions, including Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura, were in attendance. Representatives from the Ministry of Education, Population Council Institute, and State Directorates of Economics & Statistics also participated in the event, offering insights into the role of education data in national planning and development.

A highlight of the workshop was a live demonstration of the survey process, with trainers showcasing the technical aspects of canvassing the schedule and providing hands-on training on Computer-Assisted Personal Interviewing (CAPI). This training is critical for equipping field functionaries with the tools needed to conduct interviews and accurately collect data in real-time.

The CMS on Education, set to run from April to June 2025, aims to gather vital information on education-related parameters, particularly focusing on household expenditure on education. This data will play an essential role in understanding the financial burden of education on families and can help guide policy decisions to make education more accessible and affordable.

The survey will encompass the entire Indian Union, with the exception of remote villages in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands that are difficult to access. The survey will be conducted in both rural and urban areas, ensuring comprehensive coverage of the entire nation.

The CMS (Education) is expected to provide key insights into the state of education in India, contributing to evidence-based policymaking that will drive improvements in the education sector, addressing both its challenges and opportunities. This effort will also help the Government of India in monitoring and assessing the progress of educational schemes, ensuring that every child, regardless of geographic location or socio-economic status, has access to quality education.

In conclusion, the All India Workshop of Trainers served as a crucial preparatory step for the successful implementation of the CMS on Education, reinforcing the importance of accurate data collection and field-level training to support India’s educational goals and policymaking.