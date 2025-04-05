New Visa Crackdown Sends Shockwaves Through U.S. Colleges

In a move that has shaken academic institutions across the United States, the Trump administration's recent crackdown on foreign student visas is leaving educators and college leaders anxious. International students are facing abrupt orders to leave the country, often for reasons not clearly communicated, triggering fears of decreased interest in U.S. education from abroad.

This policy shift is seen as part of a broader strategy following Trump's campaign promises to tighten regulations on foreign students, especially those involved in activism. Cases of visa revocation have surfaced at universities nationwide, with students targeted for various reasons, including pro-Palestinian activism, past misdemeanors, or even traffic violations.

The sudden termination of legal status without prior notice is concerning college officials and advocacy groups, who warn this deviates drastically from previous norms. The resulting uncertainty potentially risks U.S. universities' ability to attract global talents, which have been pivotal in both tuition revenues and research contributions.

(With inputs from agencies.)