Left Menu

Controversy at AUD: Student Activism Under Fire

The Students Federation of India accused Ambedkar University Delhi of bias after three of its members were suspended for protesting against campus bullying. The incident has sparked wider concerns about repression of student activism. The SFI plans to intensify its protests amid allegations of administrative overreach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2025 18:41 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 18:41 IST
Controversy at AUD: Student Activism Under Fire
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Students Federation of India (SFI) has accused Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD) of discrimination towards its members. On Saturday, SFI alleged that three students remain suspended following their participation in a protest against bullying.

Though suspensions for most accused have been lifted, SFI members Nadia, Anan Bijo, and Harsh Choudhary are still barred from classes. The protest responded to an alleged harassment-induced suicide attempt.

SFI argues that AUD's actions represent broader crackdowns on student activism across Indian universities. The federation plans to intensify protests, decrying the university's restrictive measures against free assembly and expression.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

 Global
2
White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

 Global
3
Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

 Global
4
Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertainties

Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertaint...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025