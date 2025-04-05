Controversy at AUD: Student Activism Under Fire
The Students Federation of India accused Ambedkar University Delhi of bias after three of its members were suspended for protesting against campus bullying. The incident has sparked wider concerns about repression of student activism. The SFI plans to intensify its protests amid allegations of administrative overreach.
The Students Federation of India (SFI) has accused Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD) of discrimination towards its members. On Saturday, SFI alleged that three students remain suspended following their participation in a protest against bullying.
Though suspensions for most accused have been lifted, SFI members Nadia, Anan Bijo, and Harsh Choudhary are still barred from classes. The protest responded to an alleged harassment-induced suicide attempt.
SFI argues that AUD's actions represent broader crackdowns on student activism across Indian universities. The federation plans to intensify protests, decrying the university's restrictive measures against free assembly and expression.
