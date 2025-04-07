Left Menu

Protest Erupts Over AUD's Show-Cause Notice to Professor

Students from Ambedkar University Delhi protested in support of professor Kaustav Banerjee, who is facing disciplinary action for allegedly inciting disorder during a protest. The university accuses him of giving a provocative speech. Student activists demand the notice's withdrawal, citing targeted action against progressive voices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2025 16:04 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 16:04 IST
  • Country:
  • India

At Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD), students gathered on Monday at the Karampura campus in a show of solidarity for associate professor Kaustav Banerjee. The university administration has issued a show-cause notice to Banerjee, accusing him of inciting disorder during a recent student-led protest.

The notice alleges that Banerjee's speech at a public meeting on March 24 was provocative, leading to indiscipline and disruption on campus. The administration claims this necessitated police intervention. Students argue that Banerjee was advocating against the suspension of Mantasha Irfan, a fellow student whose suspension has since been revoked.

Student protesters, primarily from the All India Students' Association (AISA), are demanding the immediate retraction of the show-cause notice and are warning of further action if the administration continues to target students and faculty. AISA criticizes what it calls the witch-hunting of progressive voices and insists that academic freedom be respected. Professor Banerjee has been given 45 days to respond to the notice.

