Delhi Takes Firm Stance Against Unapproved School Fee Hikes

The Delhi government, represented by Education Minister Ashish Sood, announced stringent measures against private schools that have unjustly increased their fees. The initiative aims to address the issue that has reportedly been ignored by previous administrations.

A detailed investigation is underway, targeting schools that have flaunted guidelines set under the Delhi School Education Act of 1973, demanding government sanction for any fee hikes. Sood noted that certain private schools have increased their fees by significant margins without approval from the Directorate of Education.

The education department has formulated a plan to gather audit reports and ensure compliance. Under Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's directives, a comprehensive review of fee hikes is in progress, with results to be publicized for transparency. This action reflects a broader effort to strengthen oversight in educational institutions.

