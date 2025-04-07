Delhi Takes Firm Stance Against Unapproved School Fee Hikes
The Delhi government, led by Education Minister Ashish Sood, is cracking down on private schools that have raised fees without required approvals. A list of schools is under review, following allegations of arbitrary fee hikes and financial mismanagement. An investigation aims to ensure compliance and transparency in the city's education system.
- Country:
- India
The Delhi government, represented by Education Minister Ashish Sood, announced stringent measures against private schools that have unjustly increased their fees. The initiative aims to address the issue that has reportedly been ignored by previous administrations.
A detailed investigation is underway, targeting schools that have flaunted guidelines set under the Delhi School Education Act of 1973, demanding government sanction for any fee hikes. Sood noted that certain private schools have increased their fees by significant margins without approval from the Directorate of Education.
The education department has formulated a plan to gather audit reports and ensure compliance. Under Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's directives, a comprehensive review of fee hikes is in progress, with results to be publicized for transparency. This action reflects a broader effort to strengthen oversight in educational institutions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
AAP came to politics to work on ideals of Bhagat Singh and Babasaheb Ambedkar, not for power: Arvind Kejriwal at party event.
BJP removed photos of Bhagat Singh, Ambedkar from government offices within 48 hours of coming to power in Delhi: AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal.
We need to continue our struggle, history will tell that only AAP fought against cruel rulers: Party chief Arvind Kejriwal.
AAP Protests Stir Controversy in Delhi Assembly's Budget Session
BJP govt in Delhi will issue white paper on previous AAP govt's tenure: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta in Assembly.