Students Protest Fee Hike at GB Pant Engineering College

Students from GB Pant Engineering College, affiliated with Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University, staged a protest on Monday against a sudden fee hike and lack of basic amenities. The protest was led by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), complaining about increased fees from Rs 1,34,000 to Rs 1,76,000.

Allegations regarding inadequate infrastructure and poor living conditions also fueled the unrest. The college administration has yet to respond officially. Despite warnings of expulsion, the demonstrators continued their rally, resulting in a temporary lockdown of the college premises.

The students submitted a memorandum requesting a fee rollback and resolution of their complaints. ABVP's Delhi chapter secretary, Sarthak Sharma, criticized the hike and mentioned plans to escalate the issue with university officials, emphasizing the struggle faced by financially burdened students lacking basic facilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)