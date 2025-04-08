Left Menu

Harvard's Bold Move Amid Trump Administration's Federal Funding Crackdown

Harvard University plans to borrow $750 million amid scrutiny over alleged antisemitism and federal funding threats by the Trump administration. This follows a governmental review of higher education institutions accused of tolerating antisemitism, with implications for other universities like Princeton and Brown.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2025 04:13 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 04:13 IST
Harvard's Bold Move Amid Trump Administration's Federal Funding Crackdown
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Harvard University recently announced its intention to borrow $750 million from Wall Street, a strategic attempt to navigate financial turbulence emanating from the Trump administration's scrutiny over antisemitism allegations on college campuses. The move comes amidst a federal review of $9 billion in grants and contracts aimed at ensuring compliance with new conditions, including restrictions on protests.

Harvard is not alone in facing these challenges, as other prestigious institutions like Princeton and Brown are also experiencing federal pressure. In response, Harvard plans to issue taxable bonds to safeguard its academic interests, with its spokesperson citing previous issuances in 2022, and March of 2024 and 2025.

The controversy stems from widespread campus protests against Israel's actions in Gaza, which Trump's administration contends parallel antisemitic sentiments. Critics argue that these measures unfairly conflate political activism with hate, a point of contention voiced by protesters and some faculty members. Meanwhile, some Jewish students express feeling unsafe, claiming academic biases against Israel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Words to Forecasts: ECB Leverages NLP to Predict Euro Area Inflation Trends

How E-Trucks and Private Charging Networks Can Transform Green Freight Systems

Global Recovery Falters: New World Bank Report Highlights Deepening Economic Risks

Global Oil Industry Wrestles With Instability While Eyeing a Cleaner Energy Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025