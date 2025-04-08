Left Menu

Tragic Classroom Incident: Boy Loses Sight, Teacher Accused

A six-year-old boy lost his vision due to a classroom incident where a teacher allegedly threw a stick, hitting his eye. The incident, under investigation, prompted medical interventions and protests. Charges have been filed against the teacher and others involved, highlighting significant concerns about classroom safety and accountability.

Tragic Classroom Incident: Boy Loses Sight, Teacher Accused
  • India

A tragic incident has emerged from a government school in Chintamani taluk, where a six-year-old boy named Yeshwant lost his vision due to an alleged mishap. His teacher reportedly hurled a stick in an attempt to discipline students, but it hit Yeshwant, causing a severe eye injury.

Following a series of medical evaluations and surgeries at hospitals in Bengaluru, it was determined that the damage to Yeshwant's right eye was irreversible, resulting in complete vision loss. Despite attempts to save his sight, his condition failed to improve, escalating concerns among parents and locals.

This incident has sparked outrage, leading to protests outside the Batlahalli police station, consequently instigating legal action against the teacher and five others. The police have charged them under various sections, including the Juvenile Justice Act, to address the gravity of this case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

