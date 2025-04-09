Last Call to Join SCMS Pune's Esteemed BBA Programme

Left Menu

Symbiosis Centre for Management Studies (SCMS) Pune reminds students to register for the Symbiosis Entrance Test by April 12, 2025, to apply for its prestigious Bachelor of Business Administration programme. Offering diverse specialisations and a high placement rate, SCMS Pune is a gateway to top-tier business education and career readiness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2025 17:36 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 17:36 IST
New Delhi [India], April 9: As the registration deadline for the acclaimed Bachelor of Business Administration programme at Symbiosis Centre for Management Studies (SCMS), Pune approaches, aspiring students are encouraged to apply. The institution, part of Symbiosis International (Deemed University), requires candidates to register for the Symbiosis Entrance Test by April 12, 2025.

Dr. Adya Sharma, Director of SCMS Pune, emphasized the importance of this opportunity, highlighting the high regard in which the program and its graduates are held by employers. The BBA programme offers a future-focused curriculum with seven specialisations, designed for career readiness and industry alignment, achieving a 96.96% placement rate in 2023–24.

Beyond academics, SCMS Pune offers comprehensive extracurricular activities, including the flagship cultural and business fest, Sympulse. Interested candidates must appear for the Symbiosis Entrance Test on May 5 or May 11, 2025, and successful candidates will undergo a Personal Interaction and Writing Ability Test. Visit www.scmspune.ac.in for more details.

(With inputs from agencies.)

