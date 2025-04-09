Navigating Market Storms: Investors' Tactics Amid Tariff Turmoil

In the aftermath of President Donald Trump's sweeping tariff announcements, individual investors are seeking advice amid growing fears of a recession. The turmoil has particularly alarmed those nearing retirement, yet many choose to hold their investments rather than opt for a total liquification.

The S&P 500 has notably dipped below significant benchmarks, sparking increased caution, especially among older investors. Advisors stress the importance of maintaining composure, even as market selloffs challenge portfolios across the board.

Meanwhile, some see the turbulence not as a threat but as a chance to capitalize on market dips. Investment strategists identify younger investors as more receptive to buying opportunities, while some affluent clients analyze global diversification options, including gold and non-U.S. stocks.

