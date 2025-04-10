Haryana Sets Landmark Precedent with Transgender Educator's School Recognition

In a progressive step for equity in education, the Haryana Human Rights Commission (HHRC) has issued a landmark order supporting the cause of a transgender educator whose school seeks recognition.

The transgender individual's school in Karnal, dedicated to underprivileged children, has been denied recognition based on land criteria requiring a minimum of 1,500 square meters, while the school occupies 800 square meters.

The HHRC emphasized the spirit of the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019, encouraging the government to reconsider the rules under Haryana School Education Rules, 2003, to incorporate inclusivity and relaxations for the transgender community.

(With inputs from agencies.)