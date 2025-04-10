Haryana Sets Landmark Precedent with Transgender Educator's School Recognition
The Haryana Human Rights Commission has issued a landmark order supporting a transgender individual's school for underprivileged children, emphasizing the need for equality and inclusion. The commission's order highlights the Transgender Persons Act, 2019 and Article 14 of India's Constitution, urging governmental consideration for recognition despite land norm discrepancies.
- Country:
- India
In a progressive step for equity in education, the Haryana Human Rights Commission (HHRC) has issued a landmark order supporting the cause of a transgender educator whose school seeks recognition.
The transgender individual's school in Karnal, dedicated to underprivileged children, has been denied recognition based on land criteria requiring a minimum of 1,500 square meters, while the school occupies 800 square meters.
The HHRC emphasized the spirit of the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019, encouraging the government to reconsider the rules under Haryana School Education Rules, 2003, to incorporate inclusivity and relaxations for the transgender community.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Controversy Over Transgender Athlete in Portland School System
How Large Firms Pay Less Tax: A Global Study on Corporate Tax Inequality
Ulhasnagar's Bold Budget: Infrastructure Overhaul with an Eye on Environment and Equality
Rahul Gandhi Advocates for Equality Among CAPF Martyrs
Delhi Government Cracks Down on School Vendor Monopoly Amid New Budget Proclamations