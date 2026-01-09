Mogadishu Unites Against Israel's Somaliland Recognition

Hundreds of demonstrators poured into Mogadishu's Taleh Square to protest Israel's recent recognition of Somaliland as an independent state, rallying under Somali flags and voicing their allegiance to national unity.

The protest, which occurred two weeks after Israel's contentious announcement and just days following a visit to Somaliland by Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar, saw Somali citizens vehemently rejecting what they perceive as foreign meddling in their national affairs.

Despite Israel's decision, much of the international community, alongside President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, maintain their support for Somalia's territorial integrity. Mohamud has called for dialogue with Somaliland's leaders, warning that any division could hinder Somalia's stability and progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)