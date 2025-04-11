Teachers on Hunger Strike Demand SSC Clarity

Left Menu

Three teachers have begun an indefinite fast outside West Bengal SSC Bhavan, demanding the release of a list distinguishing tainted from untainted candidates. Their jobs were invalidated by a Supreme Court order, and they insist on being officially cleared to continue their careers without uncertainty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 11-04-2025 17:58 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 17:58 IST
The educators, including Pankaj Roy, Suman Biswas, and Pratap Kumar Saha, vow to sustain their protest until the SSC publicly identifies the non-tainted candidates from the 2016 examination appointments that were canceled by the court. They view the current measures, such as offering temporary service without pay cuts, as insufficient.

This movement highlights the plight of many affected teachers, like Sanjoy Dango and Rabindranath Saha, who face an uncertain future and personal hardships. Despite the court's temporary relief measures, these teachers seek lasting solutions, insisting that the council must act promptly to resolve this crisis.

