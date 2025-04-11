Teachers on Hunger Strike Demand SSC Clarity

Three teachers, whose positions were annulled following a Supreme Court directive, have commenced an indefinite hunger strike outside the West Bengal SSC Bhavan. They demand the SSC reveal the full candidate list, distinguishing those with tainted records from those without.

The educators, including Pankaj Roy, Suman Biswas, and Pratap Kumar Saha, vow to sustain their protest until the SSC publicly identifies the non-tainted candidates from the 2016 examination appointments that were canceled by the court. They view the current measures, such as offering temporary service without pay cuts, as insufficient.

This movement highlights the plight of many affected teachers, like Sanjoy Dango and Rabindranath Saha, who face an uncertain future and personal hardships. Despite the court's temporary relief measures, these teachers seek lasting solutions, insisting that the council must act promptly to resolve this crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)