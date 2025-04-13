Left Menu

Staffing Crisis Looms at University of Kashmir: 20% of Roles Vacant

An RTI application revealed that nearly 20% of sanctioned posts at the University of Kashmir remain unfilled as of February 2024. The vacancies are predominantly at the faculty level, with significant shortages across various departments. This shortfall affects both academic and administrative roles, posing challenges for the university.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 13-04-2025 16:24 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 16:24 IST
In a revelation that highlights a serious staffing crisis, the University of Kashmir has nearly 20% of its sanctioned positions unfilled, as uncovered by an RTI filed by Jammu-based activist Raman Kumar Sharma. According to the university, as of February 2024, 570 out of 2,859 total approved positions are vacant, particularly affecting faculty roles.

The data revealed that key academic positions like professors, associate professors, and assistant professors are largely unoccupied, with 47 out of 56 professorships vacant. Additionally, significant gaps exist within administrative roles, including deans and directors. This shortage presents substantial operational challenges for the university's departments.

Despite the critical need for staff in academic and administrative capacities, the lack of appointments extends across vital positions such as junior assistants and various administrative slots in the Institute of Music and Fine Arts. The university's capacity to conduct essential operations is therefore under significant strain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

