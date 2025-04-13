Political Uproar Over Alleged Fake Exam Results in Gujarat

In a recent controversy, Gujarat minister Harsh Sanghavi criticized Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal for allegedly spreading false information regarding the state's Class X exam results. These posts were shared even before the official results were announced, leading to heated political debates.

Sanghavi, supported by Minister of State for Education Praful Pansheriya, condemned the opposition leaders, accusing them of manipulating public opinion for political gain. They urged the public to rely on official sources for accurate information, asserting that attempts to spread misinformation were a disservice to students, parents, and educators alike.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi defended Yadav and Kejriwal, arguing that the state's education sector has suffered under BJP's long-term rule, citing reduced teacher numbers and classroom shortages. Doshi claimed that these issues are symptomatic of deeper systemic corruption within the educational department.

(With inputs from agencies.)