Allegations of Illicit Teacher Appointments Stir Controversy in Nagpur District

In Nagpur district, a significant scandal involving the illegal appointment of teachers in government primary schools has come to light. Former MLC Nago Ganar disclosed that 580 teachers secured positions without the necessary verification since 2019.

Ganar, who serves as the working president of the Maharashtra Rajya Shikshak Parishad, referenced a preliminary state government report to validate his claims. Highlighting the misleading use of the 'Shalarth' online payroll system, he called for a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to delve deeper into what he described as a systemic scam.

Amid these revelations, several officials have faced disciplinary actions. Nagpur Zilla Parishad's Superintendent, Nilesh Waghmare, has been suspended, while Deputy Director of Education Ulhas Narad was arrested on charges of approving fraudulent credentials. As this controversy unfolds, the local police have yet to file an FIR, leaving many questions unanswered regarding accountability and oversight in the education department.

