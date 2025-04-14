Kerala Minister Challenges NCERT's Hindi Title Imposition

Kerala General Education Minister V Sivankutty has voiced strong opposition to the National Council of Educational Research and Training's (NCERT) reported decision to replace English titles of textbooks with Hindi ones. Sivankutty labeled the move as a 'cultural imposition' that disregards India's rich linguistic diversity.

The minister argued that this decision is at odds with Kerala's dedication to preserving linguistic diversity and maintaining regional cultural autonomy. He stated that such changes undermine federal principles and constitutional values by replacing meaningful English titles, which aid student sensitivity and understanding, with Hindi titles like 'Mridangam' and 'Santoor'.

Sivankutty called on NCERT to review and retract the decision, encouraging other states to rally against what he sees as an imposition. He emphasized that education should serve as a mechanism of empowerment and consensus, rather than an instrument of imposition.

(With inputs from agencies.)