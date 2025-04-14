Left Menu

Campus Tensions Escalate: Ambedkar University Protests Over Student Suspensions

At Ambedkar University, protests have escalated following the suspension of eight students. Demonstrators called for restored campus democracy, the revocation of suspensions, and an end to administrative repression during the 14th Ambedkar Memorial Lecture. The administration has defended its actions amid these growing tensions.

New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2025 20:22 IST
  India

Protests have intensified at Ambedkar University following the suspension of eight students, leading demonstrators to stage a silent dissent during a lecture on Ambedkar Jayanti. Student activists displayed photos of B.R. Ambedkar and held placards listing demands such as restoring campus democracy and revoking the suspensions.

The administration, led by Vice Chancellor Anu Singh Lather, witnessed the protest during the 14th Ambedkar Memorial Lecture. The Students Federation Of India (SFI) accused the administration of unjustly suspending three students for helping a distressed peer, sparking a hunger strike.

Despite the administration's allegations of vandalism and obstruction, SFI leaders deny the charges and continue to protest, demanding dialogue and action on their concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

