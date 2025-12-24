Left Menu

IndusInd Bank Under SFIO Scrutiny for Multi-Crore Accounting Lapses

The Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) is investigating IndusInd Bank for accounting discrepancies in its derivatives portfolio, impacting the bank by Rs 1,960 crore. This follows the bank's report to the RBI and SFIO detailing financial misstatements, potentially affecting its net worth by approximately 2.35%.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2025 18:32 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 18:32 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) has launched a probe into IndusInd Bank due to accounting lapses in its derivatives portfolio that have financial repercussions of Rs 1,960 crore.

In a regulatory filing, the bank announced receipt of a December 23, 2025 letter from SFIO seeking information regarding the investigation under Section 212 of the Companies Act, 2013.

The Act allows the SFIO to investigate complex corporate frauds on government orders. Discrepancies in the bank's derivatives portfolio could have a 2.35% negative impact on its net worth as of December 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)

