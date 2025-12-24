IndusInd Bank Under SFIO Scrutiny for Multi-Crore Accounting Lapses
The Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) is investigating IndusInd Bank for accounting discrepancies in its derivatives portfolio, impacting the bank by Rs 1,960 crore. This follows the bank's report to the RBI and SFIO detailing financial misstatements, potentially affecting its net worth by approximately 2.35%.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2025 18:32 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 18:32 IST
- Country:
- India
The Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) has launched a probe into IndusInd Bank due to accounting lapses in its derivatives portfolio that have financial repercussions of Rs 1,960 crore.
In a regulatory filing, the bank announced receipt of a December 23, 2025 letter from SFIO seeking information regarding the investigation under Section 212 of the Companies Act, 2013.
The Act allows the SFIO to investigate complex corporate frauds on government orders. Discrepancies in the bank's derivatives portfolio could have a 2.35% negative impact on its net worth as of December 2024.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Mystery Surrounding Mass Monkey Deaths in Sambhal Spurs Investigation
Nightclub Inferno: Goa Court Grants Bail Amidst Investigation
Tragedy Strikes: Libya Army Chief's Fatal Plane Crash Goes Under Investigation
Controversial Land Deal: Office Boy's Role Sparks New Investigation
Off-Duty Pilot's Alleged Assault at IGI Airport Under Investigation