IndusInd Bank Under SFIO Scrutiny for Multi-Crore Accounting Lapses

The Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) has launched a probe into IndusInd Bank due to accounting lapses in its derivatives portfolio that have financial repercussions of Rs 1,960 crore.

In a regulatory filing, the bank announced receipt of a December 23, 2025 letter from SFIO seeking information regarding the investigation under Section 212 of the Companies Act, 2013.

The Act allows the SFIO to investigate complex corporate frauds on government orders. Discrepancies in the bank's derivatives portfolio could have a 2.35% negative impact on its net worth as of December 2024.

