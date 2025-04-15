Veer Savarkar College: A Tribute to Roshanpura's Generosity
Delhi University's new Veer Savarkar College honors Roshanpura villagers by reserving seats for their children. Located near West Campus and costing Rs 140 crore, it offers BSc Computer Science and BBA with gender-inclusive reservation. It's DU's first major expansion in decades, enhancing educational access.
Delhi University's new Veer Savarkar College will honor the generosity of Roshanpura villagers who donated land for its construction by reserving one seat per course for applicants from the village and promoting gender inclusion. This initiative sets a progressive precedent for higher education inclusivity.
The college, a mere five-minute distance from DU's West Campus, is set to cost Rs 140 crore and cover an area of 18,816.56 square meters. Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh announced the groundbreaking decision, which reserves two seats per course for the children of land-donors, with one specifically for female students.
With an emphasis on quality education, Veer Savarkar College will feature modern amenities, including multiple classrooms, tutorial and faculty rooms, and specialized libraries. It marks DU's first major expansion in nearly thirty years, part of a larger initiative to meet growing higher education demands in Delhi.
