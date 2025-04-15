Left Menu

Thane Schools Under Scrutiny for Language Policy

The Thane district authorities in Maharashtra have warned CBSE and ICSE-affiliated English medium schools against prohibiting the use of Marathi. A directive mandates its use in classrooms and activities, following complaints of students being humiliated for speaking Marathi. The move aims to preserve linguistic balance and cultural roots.

The Thane district authorities in Maharashtra have issued a stringent warning to English medium schools affiliated with CBSE and ICSE boards. The directive cautions against penalizing students for speaking Marathi on school premises after the education department recognized prevalent language policies as problematic.

This strong stance follows complaints filed by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) about students facing disparagement when using their mother tongue. Primary Education Officer Balasaheb Rakshe emphasized that schools must integrate Marathi as the language of instruction and interaction, aligning with a government resolution dated December 13, 2023.

Critics have expressed concerns on linguistic imbalance within the educational landscape. MNS has endorsed the government's directive, underscoring the importance of cultural and linguistic inclusion within educational institutes to protect students' confidence and heritage.

