Union Education Minister Inaugurates Multi-Crore Projects at NIT Rourkela

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has unveiled a series of development projects in Rourkela, Odisha, valued at Rs 215 crore. These projects were launched during a two-day visit to the city, underlining the central government's commitment to enhancing educational infrastructure.

At the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Rourkela, Pradhan inaugurated a new Indoor Sports Complex, which cost Rs 35 crore. This facility, boasting a multipurpose hall and ancillary amenities, aims to benefit students by providing opportunities in sports and cultural activities.

Further plans include a new Department of Civil Engineering building, a 500-bed hostel, and a guest house. Pradhan emphasized NIT Rourkela's role in fostering national development, urging students to be job creators. He cited a startup success story to inspire the next generation of innovators.

(With inputs from agencies.)