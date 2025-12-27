Left Menu

Union Education Minister Inaugurates Multi-Crore Projects at NIT Rourkela

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan unveiled several development projects worth Rs 215 crore at NIT Rourkela, including an Indoor Sports Complex and new infrastructure. He highlighted the significance of the projects for students and the growth potential of Rourkela as a center of industrial and educational excellence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rourkela | Updated: 27-12-2025 20:17 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 20:17 IST
project
  • Country:
  • India

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has unveiled a series of development projects in Rourkela, Odisha, valued at Rs 215 crore. These projects were launched during a two-day visit to the city, underlining the central government's commitment to enhancing educational infrastructure.

At the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Rourkela, Pradhan inaugurated a new Indoor Sports Complex, which cost Rs 35 crore. This facility, boasting a multipurpose hall and ancillary amenities, aims to benefit students by providing opportunities in sports and cultural activities.

Further plans include a new Department of Civil Engineering building, a 500-bed hostel, and a guest house. Pradhan emphasized NIT Rourkela's role in fostering national development, urging students to be job creators. He cited a startup success story to inspire the next generation of innovators.

(With inputs from agencies.)

