Job Market Stagnation Grips India's Elite Institutions

The Congress party has expressed worries over what it's calling a 'stagnation' in job markets, with repercussions now reaching India's most elite educational institutions. This comes after recent reports of declining placements at prestigious schools, such as the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

According to Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh, new data shows that one in five students at IITs is not securing employment. The issue isn't restricted to IITs, as many National Institutes of Technology (NITs) and Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) are also seeing declines in job placements.

Between the academic years 2021-22 and 2023-24, 22 out of 23 IITs experienced declining placements, and over 20 percentage points were lost at 15 of these schools. This troubling trend extends to salary packages, which also saw significant downturns. The broader implications are alarming, suggesting a large-scale stagnation in India's job markets.

