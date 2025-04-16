Left Menu

Tragedy and Turmoil: Tunisian Protesters Demand Accountability

In Tunisia, protests erupted following the death of three students due to a school wall collapse in Mazzouna. Demonstrators decried negligence and systemic public service issues, leading to unrest. Authorities have initiated an investigation, resulting in the arrest of the school's principal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tunis | Updated: 16-04-2025 01:28 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 01:28 IST
Tragedy and Turmoil: Tunisian Protesters Demand Accountability
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Tunisia

Tunisia was shaken on Tuesday as hundreds took to the streets, demanding accountability for the tragic death of three students after a school wall collapsed in Mazzouna. The incident, which also seriously injured two students, has sparked widespread anger over perceived governmental negligence.

Protesters in Mazzouna expressed their outrage by burning tires, blocking roads, and closing shops and schools, demonstrating against what they view as social marginalization and the disrepair of public infrastructure. The tragedy has highlighted deep-seated issues within Tunisia's public services amidst ongoing economic and social crises.

The unrest has spread to the capital, Tunis, where young people have joined in raising their voices against the government, calling for its resignation. In response, authorities have launched an investigation, leading to the arrest of the school's principal. This incident underscores growing tensions and calls for reform.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025