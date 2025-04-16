Tragedy and Turmoil: Tunisian Protesters Demand Accountability

Tunisia was shaken on Tuesday as hundreds took to the streets, demanding accountability for the tragic death of three students after a school wall collapsed in Mazzouna. The incident, which also seriously injured two students, has sparked widespread anger over perceived governmental negligence.

Protesters in Mazzouna expressed their outrage by burning tires, blocking roads, and closing shops and schools, demonstrating against what they view as social marginalization and the disrepair of public infrastructure. The tragedy has highlighted deep-seated issues within Tunisia's public services amidst ongoing economic and social crises.

The unrest has spread to the capital, Tunis, where young people have joined in raising their voices against the government, calling for its resignation. In response, authorities have launched an investigation, leading to the arrest of the school's principal. This incident underscores growing tensions and calls for reform.

