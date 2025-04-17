Left Menu

China Integrates AI into Education: A Move Towards Innovation

China plans to incorporate artificial intelligence into its educational system, targeting all levels from primary to higher education. This move aims to enhance innovation and growth, foster basic skills in students, and prepare competitive talent for future challenges as part of its 2035 strong-education nation plan.

17-04-2025
China is set to revolutionize its educational landscape by integrating artificial intelligence (AI) across all levels of schooling, as detailed in an official paper released on Wednesday. The initiative seeks to enhance teaching, learning materials, and curriculum development, ensuring the country's strategic shift towards becoming a global leader in innovation.

By promoting AI, the education ministry aims to foster essential skills in both educators and students, emphasizing independent thinking, problem-solving, communication, and collaboration. The adoption of AI is expected to transform classrooms into hubs of creativity and challenge, a statement from the ministry emphasized.

This educational reform follows the groundbreaking development by DeepSeek, a Chinese startup, which launched a cost-effective large-language model. Aligning with the launch of a national action plan, China aims to achieve a 'strong-education nation' status by 2035, leveraging AI to drive educational and economic advancements.

