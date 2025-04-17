Mubadala Joins Consortium to Invest in Nord Anglia Education

Mubadala Investment Company, located in Abu Dhabi, announced on Thursday its decision to acquire a minority stake in UK-based Nord Anglia Education for $600 million. This investment marks Mubadala's collaboration with a consortium led by private equity giant, EQT. Neuberger Berman, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, Corporacion Financiera Alba, and Dubai Holding are among the other investors participating in this group, according to Mubadala's statement.

The education sector has seen a significant increase in global investor interest in recent years. This growth is driven by a heightened demand for premium schooling, digital learning platforms, and increased student mobility across borders. From early childhood education to higher learning, the field continues to attract sovereign funds, buyout firms, and pension investors focused on resilience and long-term growth prospects.

Mubadala, which manages over $300 billion in assets, has recently directed its capital toward healthcare, technology, and education as part of its strategy to invest in durable, non-cyclical markets. Last October, EQT formed a consortium to acquire ownership of the international schools operator in a transaction valued at $14.5 billion, inclusive of debt. Nord Anglia operates in 33 countries, including the United Arab Emirates, and was valued at $4.3 billion when taken private three years after its $304 million New York IPO in 2014.

