TMC Welcomes Supreme Court Verdict on Teachers' Appointment Uplift

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Wednesday expressed satisfaction over the Supreme Court's decision to permit untainted teachers, previously let go due to invalidated appointments, to remain in service until December 31, 2025. The party accused the BJP and CPI(M) of attempting to disrupt the careers of deserving educators through political schemes.

The acknowledgment from the TMC came following the Supreme Court's response to the West Bengal government's assertion that schooling had been negatively affected, and that recruitment processes would take time. The court's ruling is seen as a reprieve for teachers caught up in the annulment of 25,753 prior appointments.

The decision requires the state's education authorities to proceed with fresh recruitments, which are to start by May 31 and conclude by December 31. Previously, the apex court upheld a Calcutta High Court verdict that nullified all appointments from a disputed recruitment drive, obliging candidates involved to return any salaries received.

(With inputs from agencies.)