South Africa Ranked 2nd Most Literate in Africa, Govt Celebrates Progress

South Africa has been ranked as the second most literate country on the African continent, boasting an impressive adult literacy rate of 95%, according to recent findings by Intelpoint's Research. The study, which assessed the percentage of the population aged 15 years and older who can read and write, marks a significant milestone in South Africa’s journey toward universal education access and literacy.

The Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) welcomed the results, describing them as a reflection of the effectiveness of democratic South Africa’s education policies over the last three decades.

“This remarkable achievement stands as a testament to the effectiveness of the government’s progressive education policies and programmes, implemented since the advent of democracy in 1994. It reflects a significant and sustained reduction in adult illiteracy, underscoring the success of ongoing efforts to broaden access to quality education for all South Africans,” said the GCIS in a statement on Wednesday.

Literacy as a Democratic Priority

Since 1994, the democratic government has rolled out a wide array of education reforms and initiatives aimed at addressing the imbalances and inequities left by the apartheid regime. These reforms have targeted all levels of the education system—from Early Childhood Development (ECD) to adult education and vocational training.

Policies have prioritized teacher training and professional development, increased access to quality learning materials, and a drive to embed a culture of reading at all stages of a learner’s journey. These have been supported by targeted literacy campaigns and large-scale government investment in school infrastructure, particularly in rural and under-resourced communities.

Foundational Education at the Forefront

The government’s current seventh administration is continuing with a strong focus on literacy in the early years. Foundational education, especially literacy and numeracy, is now recognized as a critical component of long-term academic success.

“Government continues to prioritise literacy development in the foundational years of education. Our Early Childhood Development programmes have been strengthened through the adoption of international best practices and improving school readiness among young children,” GCIS added.

The transition of ECD responsibilities from the Department of Social Development to the Department of Basic Education was a significant move aimed at ensuring better alignment of early education strategies with formal schooling. As part of this shift, the government has implemented new curriculum standards, increased investment in ECD infrastructure, and expanded the reach of ECD services to underserved communities.

Recognition of Education Leadership

The government has acknowledged the efforts of both past and present leaders in education for their dedication to transforming the education landscape. Special mention was made of former Ministers of Education, particularly Angie Motshekga, South Africa’s longest-serving Minister of Basic Education, who oversaw numerous reforms and initiatives that laid the groundwork for current successes.

Also acknowledged was the current Minister of Basic Education, Siviwe Gwarube, who is tasked with continuing these critical efforts. Under her leadership, the department is focusing on the expansion of mother tongue-based education and the enhancement of teaching quality through technology and training.

Promotion of Indigenous Languages

An area receiving increasing attention is the promotion of teaching in indigenous and home languages, especially in the early grades. Research continues to show that learners perform better academically when taught in a language they understand, particularly in the foundation phase. The government is committed to expanding this approach as part of its broader goal of inclusive education.

Moving Toward Universal Literacy

While celebrating the progress made, the government also emphasized that there is more work to be done to close remaining literacy gaps. Marginalized communities, including those in deep rural areas and informal settlements, still face significant challenges related to school access, resource availability, and learner retention.

“Government takes pride in this achievement and is committed to addressing remaining gaps and accelerating efforts toward achieving universal literacy,” the GCIS said.

Efforts are underway to improve digital access, increase adult education opportunities, and support struggling schools with additional resources and personnel. The Department of Basic Education is also collaborating with non-governmental organizations, international partners, and community stakeholders to amplify literacy initiatives across all provinces.

South Africa’s ranking as the second most literate country in Africa is more than just a statistic—it is a symbol of the country’s determination to uplift its citizens through education. It underscores the importance of sustained government commitment, dedicated educators, and community involvement in shaping a literate and empowered society.

As the nation builds on this momentum, the goal of achieving 100% literacy remains firmly in sight, fueled by strategic planning, innovative thinking, and an unshakable belief in the power of education to transform lives.