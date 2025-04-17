Left Menu

Trump Administration Threatens Harvard Over Foreign Student Activities

The Trump administration, led by Secretary Kristi Noem, has threatened to revoke Harvard University's ability to enroll international students unless it provides detailed records of foreign students' activities by April 30. The Department of Homeland Security cites concerns over antisemitic activities and Harvard's ideological stance.

Updated: 17-04-2025 17:01 IST
The administration of former President Donald Trump has put Harvard University on notice, threatening to revoke its eligibility to enroll international students. This stern warning comes unless Harvard submits comprehensive records of illegal and violent activities involving its foreign students.

In a strongly worded letter, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem demanded that Harvard comply by April 30 or risk losing its Student and Exchange Visitor Programme (SEVP) certification. This action follows accusations that foreign visa-holding individuals on Harvard's campus have engaged in antisemitic activities, particularly after the October 7, 2023, attack on Israel by Hamas.

Harvard President Alan Garber responded by labeling the demands as unprecedented, asserting that the university would not yield its independence or constitutional rights. This tense standoff occurs amidst broader actions by the Trump administration, including the freezing of federal funding, cancelation of grants, and threats to revoke Harvard's tax-exempt status.

