Student Body Challenges AMU Over Freedom and Accountability

A student body has criticized the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) administration for issuing a show-cause notice to PhD scholar Zubair Altaf Reshi from Jammu and Kashmir. Reshi reportedly highlighted alleged financial irregularities involving an AMU official.

Nasir Khuehami, the national president of Jammu and Kashmir Students Association, issued a statement on Wednesday condemning AMU's action as an attempt to crush dissent and curtail freedom of expression. Khuehami alleged that Reshi, who also acts as the national spokesperson for the student body, faced threats of 'dire consequences' if he persisted in discussing these matters.

The association urged Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, J-K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to intervene urgently. Meanwhile, AMU officials have yet to publicly respond to the allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)