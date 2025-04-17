Left Menu

Student Body Challenges AMU Over Freedom and Accountability

A student body criticizes Aligarh Muslim University for penalizing Zubair Altaf Reshi, a PhD scholar from Jammu and Kashmir, who highlighted financial irregularities. The national president of Jammu and Kashmir Students Association, Nasir Khuehami, decried it as a move to stifle dissent.

Aligarh | Updated: 17-04-2025 20:00 IST
  • India

A student body has criticized the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) administration for issuing a show-cause notice to PhD scholar Zubair Altaf Reshi from Jammu and Kashmir. Reshi reportedly highlighted alleged financial irregularities involving an AMU official.

Nasir Khuehami, the national president of Jammu and Kashmir Students Association, issued a statement on Wednesday condemning AMU's action as an attempt to crush dissent and curtail freedom of expression. Khuehami alleged that Reshi, who also acts as the national spokesperson for the student body, faced threats of 'dire consequences' if he persisted in discussing these matters.

The association urged Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, J-K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to intervene urgently. Meanwhile, AMU officials have yet to publicly respond to the allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

New data-driven model accelerates educational technology in developing countries

Students praise GenAI’s usefulness, academics warn of overreliance and cheating

New AI framework identifies urban zones most in need of green infrastructure

AI chatbots drive 30% higher quit rates in smoking cessation

