Delhi Schools Mobilize Against Vector-Borne Disease Outbreak

The Directorate of Education in Delhi has issued directives for all schools to implement preventive measures aimed at curbing the spread of vector-borne diseases.

Key recommendations include having students wear full-sleeve uniforms and utilize mosquito repellents. Schools are additionally advised to fit windows with wire mesh and use mosquito nets at home.

Moreover, educational institutions should ensure water tanks are covered and air coolers are regularly cleaned. To further engage students in prevention, activities such as poster-making and street plays are encouraged.

(With inputs from agencies.)