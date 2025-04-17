Delhi Schools Mobilize Against Vector-Borne Disease Outbreak
Delhi's Directorate of Education instructs schools to implement preventive measures against vector-borne diseases. Guidelines emphasize wearing full-sleeve clothes and using mosquito repellents. Schools are advised to maintain water tanks, encourage student engagement through creative activities, and disseminate guidelines to prevent disease outbreaks.
The Directorate of Education in Delhi has issued directives for all schools to implement preventive measures aimed at curbing the spread of vector-borne diseases.
Key recommendations include having students wear full-sleeve uniforms and utilize mosquito repellents. Schools are additionally advised to fit windows with wire mesh and use mosquito nets at home.
Moreover, educational institutions should ensure water tanks are covered and air coolers are regularly cleaned. To further engage students in prevention, activities such as poster-making and street plays are encouraged.
