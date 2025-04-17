Left Menu

Indian Students Battle Visa Revocations in the US

Indian missions in the US collaborate with students facing visa revocation issues, providing essential support. The US government is reviewing F-1 visa statuses, causing concern. Legal action is underway, with students contesting the termination of their immigration status in the SEVIS database, citing insufficient notification.

Indian missions across the United States are actively engaging with Indian students who are encountering difficulties related to visa revocations, seeking to offer necessary support. This was affirmed by a spokesperson from the Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday.

The issue arose following communication from the US government regarding F-1 visas, the designated student visa, which has raised alarms within the Indian student community. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal confirmed ongoing efforts by the embassy and consulates to address these concerns.

The situation escalated with reports of legal action initiated by four students, including Indian national Chinmay Deore. They argue that their student immigration status was unjustly terminated in the SEVIS without proper notice, prompting a lawsuit against the Department of Homeland Security and associated immigration officials.

