Tragedy Strikes: FSU Campus Shooting Leaves Two Dead

In a tragic incident at Florida State University, a shooter killed two individuals and injured four others before being shot and taken into custody by authorities. The FSU police chief confirmed that the victims were not students and it is suspected that the gunman was affiliated with the university as a student.

The shooting broke out just before noon at the student union building on the Tallahassee campus. Police responded swiftly, urging students and faculty to shelter in place as the situation unfolded. Five people, including the shooter, were hospitalized due to gunshot wounds.

This violence marks the second mass shooting at FSU in over a decade, following a 2014 library shooting. The incident highlights a disturbing trend of campus shootings across the U.S., with FBI officials pledging support to local law enforcement in the investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)