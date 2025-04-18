Trump Administration Proposes Cutting Head Start Funding

The Trump administration is seeking to eliminate funding for Head Start, a program crucial to early education for over half a million of the country's neediest children. This proposal, part of a draft budget document obtained by The Associated Press, aims for significant cuts to the Department of Health and Human Services.

Although the proposed cuts are not finalized, they underline the administration's education overhaul priorities. The plan aligns with President Trump's objectives to return educational control to states and increase parental involvement, restricting federal oversight in educational standards and curriculum.

The National Head Start Association and various stakeholders have expressed deep concern over this proposal. The potential fund withdrawal could jeopardize essential services that Head Start provides, affecting the well-being and future prospects of at-risk children across the United States.

