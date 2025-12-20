Khaleda Zia's Health Stabilizes Amid Medical Challenges

Former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Khaleda Zia has stabilized after weeks of medical treatment, according to her personal physician AZM Zahid Hossain. Despite earlier concerns, her health has not deteriorated.

Khaleda Zia, aged 80, who heads the Bangladesh Nationalist Party, has been at Dhaka's Evercare Hospital since November 23. She was moved to the coronary care unit and placed on ventilator support on December 11 to aid her organs.

A minor medical procedure was successfully performed recently, said Dr. Hossain. Plans to transfer Zia to London have been postponed due to air ambulance delays. Meanwhile, her son Tarique Rahman is expected to end his long exile and return home on December 25.