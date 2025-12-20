Left Menu

Khaleda Zia's Health Stabilizes Amid Medical Challenges

Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Khaleda Zia is now in a stable condition after being treated for various health complications at Dhaka's Evercare Hospital since November. Placed on ventilator support earlier, her condition has not deteriorated. Plans to fly her to London for further treatment are currently on hold.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 20-12-2025 09:22 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 09:22 IST
Khaleda Zia's Health Stabilizes Amid Medical Challenges
Khaleda Zia
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Khaleda Zia has stabilized after weeks of medical treatment, according to her personal physician AZM Zahid Hossain. Despite earlier concerns, her health has not deteriorated.

Khaleda Zia, aged 80, who heads the Bangladesh Nationalist Party, has been at Dhaka's Evercare Hospital since November 23. She was moved to the coronary care unit and placed on ventilator support on December 11 to aid her organs.

A minor medical procedure was successfully performed recently, said Dr. Hossain. Plans to transfer Zia to London have been postponed due to air ambulance delays. Meanwhile, her son Tarique Rahman is expected to end his long exile and return home on December 25.

TRENDING

1
Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

 Global
2
Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

 Global
3
Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

 Australia
4
Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influence Attempts

Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influenc...

 Brazil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025