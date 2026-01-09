Reimagining Education: Samagra Shiksha 3.0's Strategic Vision Unveiled
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan hosted a key consultation on Samagra Shiksha 3.0, crafting strategies to enhance education through collaboration with states and stakeholders. Emphasizing holistic reforms and technology integration, the meeting aimed to achieve universal access to quality education and aligned with India's Viksit Bharat vision by 2047.
- Country:
- India
In a significant move towards transforming India's education landscape, Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan led a comprehensive consultation on the ambitious Samagra Shiksha 3.0 initiative in New Delhi. Convening at Sushma Swaraj Bhawan at Pravasi Bharatiya Kendra, the high-profile meeting aimed to develop a strategic roadmap for the next phase of this educational reform.
Key figures, including Minister of State for Skill Development Jayant Chaudhary and Education Secretary Sanjay Kumar, joined the discussions, alongside state education officials and sector experts. Pradhan articulated Prime Minister Modi's vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047, emphasizing the need for universal access to quality education and full enrolment up to Class XII.
The minister underscored a holistic approach through collaborations to bridge learning gaps, enhance nutrition, and foster skill development. Stressing the integration of technology in education, Pradhan called for robust planning to align the reform with national goals. The meeting highlighted the scheme's impactful trajectory towards a globally competitive, outcome-oriented educational framework.
