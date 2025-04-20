Left Menu

Global Report Reveals Gap in School Food Policies

A global report by UNESCO highlights that only 60% of countries have policies regulating school food and beverages. It underlines the need for comprehensive school food policies, stressing on education, nutrition, and legislation. An emphasis on heightened coordination between education and nutrition sectors is urged.

New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2025 15:37 IST
According to a report released by UNESCO, only 60% of countries around the globe have enacted policies governing food and beverages in schools. Conducted in partnership with the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, the report underscores the importance of establishing regulations to bolster school food standards and nutritional education.

Despite the urgent need for reform, the Global Education Monitoring Report reveals that only a meager 29% of these nations have implemented restrictions on marketing food and beverages within schools. The study indicates, however, that the integration of nutrition education in schools in low- and middle-income countries often occurs through extracurricular activities rather than being an integral part of the curriculum.

The report calls for a comprehensive approach combining school meal provisions, nutrition education, and physical activities. It highlights the necessity of addressing gaps in research between education and nutrition to foster better outcomes and sustain improvement in children's health. The emphasis remains on transforming food literacy into a lifelong educational pursuit.

