Gandhinagar Mobilizes Against Typhoid Outbreak

In response to a significant health scare, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has demanded urgent measures in Gandhinagar to address a suspected typhoid outbreak linked to a leaking water pipeline. The Gujarat government has reported nearly 113 cases, sparking swift action from local authorities to curb the water-borne disease's spread.

Immediate steps taken include repairing the faulty pipeline, initiating round-the-clock outpatient services in the affected regions, and distributing food to patients and their families. So far, 19 individuals have recovered and been discharged, while 94 remain under treatment in local health facilities.

Alongside medical care, the government has intensified health surveying efforts, involving 75 teams inspecting over 20,800 households and reaching more than 90,000 people. Chlorine tablets and ORS packets are being handed out, with authorities also boosting water chlorination processes to ensure safety and prevent further infections.