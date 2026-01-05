Left Menu

Gandhinagar's Typhoid Scare: Pipe Leak Sparks Health Alert

A suspected typhoid outbreak in Gandhinagar, linked to a water pipeline leak, has resulted in 108 suspected cases. Authorities have addressed the contamination issue, and intensive health measures are underway. The affected pipeline has been repaired, and Home Minister Amit Shah is monitoring the situation closely.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 05-01-2026 21:17 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 21:17 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The suspected typhoid outbreak in Gandhinagar has climbed to 108 cases, attributed to a leak in a water pipeline, officials stated. Authorities emphasize that the water contamination problem has been resolved, and multiple teams are actively managing the situation.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, closely monitoring the outbreak, conducted a review call early today. Gandhinagar Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi assured that 50 patients tested positive for Widal, while 25 have been discharged. Two unrelated fatalities were clarified by Dr. Meeta Parikh from Gandhinagar Civil Hospital.

Health management efforts include blood tests for typhoid verification, distribution of chlorine tablets and ORS packets, and promoting water safety measures. Intensive surveys and super chlorination of water remain priority actions for containing the disease's spread.

