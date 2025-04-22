Left Menu

Shakti Dubey: Triumph of Excellence in UPSC 2024

Shakti Dubey topped the UPSC civil services examination 2024, with Harshita Goyal and Dongre Archit Parag securing second and third ranks. Three women and two men constituted the top five. The results highlighted diverse educational backgrounds and optional subjects among candidates, with 1,009 recommended for various government services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2025 15:49 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 15:49 IST
Shakti Dubey: Triumph of Excellence in UPSC 2024
  • Country:
  • India

In an impressive feat, Shakti Dubey emerged as the top scorer in the UPSC civil services examination 2024, followed by Harshita Goyal and Dongre Archit Parag in second and third places respectively. The UPSC announced these results on Tuesday, marking a significant achievement for the candidates involved.

Shakti Dubey, a Biochemistry graduate from the University of Allahabad, excelled with political science and international relations as her optional subject. Harshita Goyal, holding a Bachelor of Commerce degree, also chose political science and international relations, while Dongre Archit Parag opted for philosophy, reflecting the variety of academic paths taken by the top performers.

This year, three of the top five candidates are women. The examination, conducted in multiple stages, saw nearly a million applicants whittled down to 1,009 successful candidates recommended for prestigious positions in the Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, and other central services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in Manipur

Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in M...

 India
2
UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

 Global
3
Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

 Global
4
Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptation Concepts

Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptatio...

 Iraq

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025