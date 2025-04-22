Shakti Dubey: Triumph of Excellence in UPSC 2024

In an impressive feat, Shakti Dubey emerged as the top scorer in the UPSC civil services examination 2024, followed by Harshita Goyal and Dongre Archit Parag in second and third places respectively. The UPSC announced these results on Tuesday, marking a significant achievement for the candidates involved.

Shakti Dubey, a Biochemistry graduate from the University of Allahabad, excelled with political science and international relations as her optional subject. Harshita Goyal, holding a Bachelor of Commerce degree, also chose political science and international relations, while Dongre Archit Parag opted for philosophy, reflecting the variety of academic paths taken by the top performers.

This year, three of the top five candidates are women. The examination, conducted in multiple stages, saw nearly a million applicants whittled down to 1,009 successful candidates recommended for prestigious positions in the Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, and other central services.

(With inputs from agencies.)