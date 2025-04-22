Chhattisgarh: Early School Vacations Due to Intense Heatwave
Owing to severe heatwave in Chhattisgarh, summer vacations in schools will begin on April 25, earlier than the scheduled May 1. The decision aims to safeguard student health. Temperatures are soaring above 40°C in various regions, prompting calls for caution. Teachers' schedules remain unchanged.
Amidst a blistering heatwave sweeping through Chhattisgarh, the state government has announced an early start to summer vacations for schools, now set to commence on April 25 instead of the previously planned May 1.
This decision, made in response to escalating temperatures exceeding 40 degrees Celsius in multiple areas, aims to protect the health of students who might be adversely affected by the intense heat.
Despite these changes, teachers will continue with their regular schedules, and citizens are urged to take precautions against the heat. The state is experiencing unprecedented heat levels, with forecasts predicting similar conditions in upcoming days.
