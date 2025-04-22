Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: Early School Vacations Due to Intense Heatwave

Owing to severe heatwave in Chhattisgarh, summer vacations in schools will begin on April 25, earlier than the scheduled May 1. The decision aims to safeguard student health. Temperatures are soaring above 40°C in various regions, prompting calls for caution. Teachers' schedules remain unchanged.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 22-04-2025 20:19 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 20:19 IST
Chhattisgarh: Early School Vacations Due to Intense Heatwave
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Amidst a blistering heatwave sweeping through Chhattisgarh, the state government has announced an early start to summer vacations for schools, now set to commence on April 25 instead of the previously planned May 1.

This decision, made in response to escalating temperatures exceeding 40 degrees Celsius in multiple areas, aims to protect the health of students who might be adversely affected by the intense heat.

Despite these changes, teachers will continue with their regular schedules, and citizens are urged to take precautions against the heat. The state is experiencing unprecedented heat levels, with forecasts predicting similar conditions in upcoming days.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

 Global
2
Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

 Global
3
Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptation Concepts

Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptatio...

 Iraq
4
Arab States, ILO Unite for Social Justice Ahead of 2025 Doha Development Summit

Arab States, ILO Unite for Social Justice Ahead of 2025 Doha Development Sum...

 Egypt Arab Rep

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teacher willingness to use AI depends on compatibility, not career goals

ChatGPT more accurate and reliable than Gemini for bladder cancer information

AI, VR, and E-noses are revolutionizing food science

Comparing AI to evolution risks spreading scientific misinformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025