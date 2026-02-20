Left Menu

Southern Cross University Strengthens Educational Ties with India

Southern Cross University (SCU) in Australia enhances its educational collaboration with India, focusing on partnerships, student mobility, and transnational education. The initiative includes Access26 which offers reduced tuition fees for Indian students without compromising on quality. SCU aims to align with Indian institutions for innovative, employability-driven education.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2026 17:34 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 17:34 IST
Southern Cross University Strengthens Educational Ties with India
  • Country:
  • India

Southern Cross University (SCU), based in Australia, is intensifying its educational collaboration with India, prioritizing partnerships, student mobility, and transnational education. During a recent visit to India, Professor Renaud, SCU's Deputy Vice-Chancellor, met with higher education leaders and potential institutional partners, emphasizing SCU's dedication to India's educational landscape.

In line with SCU's international strategy, the university seeks to establish joint academic programs and research initiatives with Indian institutions, aiming to enhance global employability and develop progression pathways for students. India is positioned as a key market in SCU's strategic ambition to offer top-tier Australian education overseas.

Central to this expansion is SCU's Access26 initiative, which extends reduced tuition fees to Indian students while maintaining robust academic standards. SCU's continued dialogue with Indian universities promises to foster meaningful collaborations, promoting innovation and ensuring successful academic and career outcomes for students across both countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bravery in the Face of Adversity: Kanishka's Determined Exam Day

Bravery in the Face of Adversity: Kanishka's Determined Exam Day

 India
2
Macron and Starmer Lead Coalition Meeting on Ukraine's Invasion Anniversary

Macron and Starmer Lead Coalition Meeting on Ukraine's Invasion Anniversary

 France
3
AI's Promise: Balancing Automation with Human-Centric Guardrails

AI's Promise: Balancing Automation with Human-Centric Guardrails

 India
4
Tehsildar Trapped in Bribery Scandal: Anti-Corruption Bureau Steps In

Tehsildar Trapped in Bribery Scandal: Anti-Corruption Bureau Steps In

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026