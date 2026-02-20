Southern Cross University Strengthens Educational Ties with India

Southern Cross University (SCU), based in Australia, is intensifying its educational collaboration with India, prioritizing partnerships, student mobility, and transnational education. During a recent visit to India, Professor Renaud, SCU's Deputy Vice-Chancellor, met with higher education leaders and potential institutional partners, emphasizing SCU's dedication to India's educational landscape.

In line with SCU's international strategy, the university seeks to establish joint academic programs and research initiatives with Indian institutions, aiming to enhance global employability and develop progression pathways for students. India is positioned as a key market in SCU's strategic ambition to offer top-tier Australian education overseas.

Central to this expansion is SCU's Access26 initiative, which extends reduced tuition fees to Indian students while maintaining robust academic standards. SCU's continued dialogue with Indian universities promises to foster meaningful collaborations, promoting innovation and ensuring successful academic and career outcomes for students across both countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)