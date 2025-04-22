Left Menu

Empowering Women: AI Careers Initiative Launched by MSDE and Microsoft

The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship partners with Microsoft to launch 'AI Careers for Women'. This initiative aims to equip women in higher education with AI skills, narrowing the gender gap in tech and fostering India's digital economy. It involves a 240-hour training across various institutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2025 20:58 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 20:58 IST
Empowering Women: AI Careers Initiative Launched by MSDE and Microsoft
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) has teamed up with Microsoft to roll out 'AI Careers for Women', a trailblazing skilling initiative aimed at empowering women in higher education to advance in the field of artificial intelligence.

This partnership is an ambitious effort to close the gender divide in the technology sector by providing women with industry-relevant AI skills. The program is aligned with the National Education Policy and integrates with university curricula to enrich learning with real-world applications, said Jayant Chaudhary, the Minister for Skill Development & Entrepreneurship.

Microsoft will offer a 240-hour training curriculum designed in collaboration with the National Council for Vocational Education and Training. This will be implemented in a hub-and-spoke model across 30 Centers of Excellence and 150 educational institutions in less urbanized regions, with the backing of state government departments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

 Global
2
Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

 Global
3
Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptation Concepts

Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptatio...

 Iraq
4
Arab States, ILO Unite for Social Justice Ahead of 2025 Doha Development Summit

Arab States, ILO Unite for Social Justice Ahead of 2025 Doha Development Sum...

 Egypt Arab Rep

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teacher willingness to use AI depends on compatibility, not career goals

ChatGPT more accurate and reliable than Gemini for bladder cancer information

AI, VR, and E-noses are revolutionizing food science

Comparing AI to evolution risks spreading scientific misinformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025