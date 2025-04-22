Empowering Women: AI Careers Initiative Launched by MSDE and Microsoft

The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) has teamed up with Microsoft to roll out 'AI Careers for Women', a trailblazing skilling initiative aimed at empowering women in higher education to advance in the field of artificial intelligence.

This partnership is an ambitious effort to close the gender divide in the technology sector by providing women with industry-relevant AI skills. The program is aligned with the National Education Policy and integrates with university curricula to enrich learning with real-world applications, said Jayant Chaudhary, the Minister for Skill Development & Entrepreneurship.

Microsoft will offer a 240-hour training curriculum designed in collaboration with the National Council for Vocational Education and Training. This will be implemented in a hub-and-spoke model across 30 Centers of Excellence and 150 educational institutions in less urbanized regions, with the backing of state government departments.

