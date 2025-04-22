Kolkata's Education Unrest: Teachers Demand Transparency

The ongoing protest by teachers in Kolkata remains unresolved as they demand publication of a list distinguishing tainted from untainted candidates. Despite harsh conditions, agitated educators press on with their demonstration at the School Service Commission headquarters.

Appeals from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Education Minister Bratya Basu have failed to quell the protest, even as officials assure teachers of protecting their jobs and salaries while preparing a review petition for the Supreme Court.

As the state navigates legal challenges following massive recruitment irregularities in 2016, the call for transparency intensifies with demands for clarity from the education board on why specific measures remain unimplemented.

