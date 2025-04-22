Left Menu

Kolkata's Education Unrest: Teachers Demand Transparency

Despite West Bengal officials' appeals, teachers affected by a Supreme Court judgment continue protests, demanding transparency in candidate listings. Their indefinite sit-in persists amid deteriorating conditions. The state plans a review petition, while leaders assure job security. Impasse continues as demands for list publication are unmet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 22-04-2025 22:44 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 22:44 IST
Kolkata's Education Unrest: Teachers Demand Transparency
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The ongoing protest by teachers in Kolkata remains unresolved as they demand publication of a list distinguishing tainted from untainted candidates. Despite harsh conditions, agitated educators press on with their demonstration at the School Service Commission headquarters.

Appeals from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Education Minister Bratya Basu have failed to quell the protest, even as officials assure teachers of protecting their jobs and salaries while preparing a review petition for the Supreme Court.

As the state navigates legal challenges following massive recruitment irregularities in 2016, the call for transparency intensifies with demands for clarity from the education board on why specific measures remain unimplemented.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

 Global
2
Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

 Global
3
Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptation Concepts

Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptatio...

 Iraq
4
Arab States, ILO Unite for Social Justice Ahead of 2025 Doha Development Summit

Arab States, ILO Unite for Social Justice Ahead of 2025 Doha Development Sum...

 Egypt Arab Rep

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could make cyber warfare faster, riskier and harder to control

LLMs can hunt hidden threats in latest wireless network traffic

Low-cost robots revolutionize how AI is taught in secondary classrooms

Blended, not hybrid, work is the future, if organizations rethink tech, trust and time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025