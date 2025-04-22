Left Menu

Campus Unrest: AUD Students Demand Justice

The Ambedkar University Delhi Students’ Council is demanding the revocation of suspensions for five students involved in protests against prior disciplinary actions. The situation has led to escalating tensions, a campus-wide boycott, and a hunger strike, sparking significant student mobilization and engagement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2025 23:08 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 23:08 IST
Campus Unrest: AUD Students Demand Justice
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Ambedkar University Delhi Students' Council has raised serious concerns about the university administration following the suspension of five students linked to protests over a previous disciplinary action. These students were allegedly suspended for attempting to meet Vice Chancellor Anu Singh Lather.

As tensions heighten, the student movement has gained momentum. More than 200 students participated in a 'March for Justice' held on campus, condemning the suspensions and urging a return to normalcy. Solidarity from research scholars across other campuses has bolstered the protests.

Despite repeated attempts to engage with the administration, students have faced a lack of response, leading to a hunger strike and a successful class boycott across most programs. The council demands the revocation of suspensions, removal of protest bans, and reinstatement of essential communication channels.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could make cyber warfare faster, riskier and harder to control

LLMs can hunt hidden threats in latest wireless network traffic

Low-cost robots revolutionize how AI is taught in secondary classrooms

Blended, not hybrid, work is the future, if organizations rethink tech, trust and time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025