Campus Unrest: AUD Students Demand Justice

The Ambedkar University Delhi Students' Council has raised serious concerns about the university administration following the suspension of five students linked to protests over a previous disciplinary action. These students were allegedly suspended for attempting to meet Vice Chancellor Anu Singh Lather.

As tensions heighten, the student movement has gained momentum. More than 200 students participated in a 'March for Justice' held on campus, condemning the suspensions and urging a return to normalcy. Solidarity from research scholars across other campuses has bolstered the protests.

Despite repeated attempts to engage with the administration, students have faced a lack of response, leading to a hunger strike and a successful class boycott across most programs. The council demands the revocation of suspensions, removal of protest bans, and reinstatement of essential communication channels.

