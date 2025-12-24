Left Menu

Presidential Veto: West Bengal's Chief Minister vs. Governor as University Chancellor

President Droupadi Murmu has withheld assent to two amendment bills from West Bengal that sought to replace the governor with the chief minister as chancellor of state-aided universities. Consequently, Governor CV Ananda Bose will continue as chancellor. This decision contributes to ongoing debates on the governor's role in state university administration.

President Droupadi Murmu has withheld her assent to two amendment bills passed by the West Bengal government. The bills aimed at appointing the chief minister as chancellor of state-aided universities, replacing the governor.

As a result, Governor CV Ananda Bose will maintain his role as chancellor according to existing laws. The decision was confirmed by the governor's office on Wednesday.

The amendment bills, introduced in June 2022, spurred discussions about the appropriate role of the governor in university governance. This veto by the President reinforces the current legal framework stipulating the governor's position as university chancellor.

