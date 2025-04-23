Hyderabad's AKS IAS Academy Shines in UPSC 2024 Success

Hyderabad, April 23: In a significant achievement, AKS IAS Academy, a renowned coaching center in Hyderabad, has emerged as a top performer in the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2024. Over 63 of its students secured ranks, showcasing the city's growing reputation as a hub for IAS preparation.

The academy attributed its success to a balanced model of academic rigor and emotional support. This includes personalized mentorship, structured preparation strategies, and an inclusive approach that extends scholarships to economically weaker candidates. Their comprehensive training covers all aspects of the exam, from GS papers to mock interviews.

Under the guidance of Director M.S. Shashank, AKS is preparing for the next academic year with enthusiasm. Admissions are now open for the UPSC 2025 programs, with a high influx of applications from across India, as the academy continues to support civil service aspirants nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)